The iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF ( AOA ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 205,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 53,000. Shares of AOA were up about 1% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were General Electric ( GE
), trading up about 9.8% with over 178.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bank of America ( BAC
), up about 2.9% on volume of over 37.5 million shares. Cincinnati Bell ( CBB
) is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 17.7% on the day, while Alliance Data Systems ( ADS
) is lagging other components of the iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF, trading lower by about 7.5%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AOA