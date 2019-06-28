The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF ( ACWX ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 11.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 902,000. Shares of ACWX were up about 0.1% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were DPW Holdings ( DPW
), trading up about 21.7% with over 22.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Iqiyi ( IQ
), up about 4.1% on volume of over 13.8 million shares. Hutchison China Meditech ( HCM
) is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Friday, trading lower by about 26.7%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ACWX