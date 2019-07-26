In trading on Friday, The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF ( XLC ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Alphabet ( GOOG ), up about 10.3% and shares of GOOGL ( GOOGL ), up about 10.2% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF ( XOP
), down about 1% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Cabot Oil & Gas ( COG
), lower by about 10.9%, and shares of Antero Resources (AR), lower by about 6.1% on the day.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: XLC, XOP