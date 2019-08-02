In trading on Friday, the SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF ( RWO ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Sunstone Hotel ( SHO ), up about 4.8% and shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust ( HT ), up about 3.2% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF ( OIH
), off about 3.8% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Superior Energy Services ( SPN
), lower by about 14.6%, and shares of Noble (NE), lower by about 7.4% on the day.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: RWO, OIH