In trading on Friday, the Oil Services ETF ( OIH ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Noble ( NE ), up about 16.2% and shares of Valaris ( VAL ), up about 11% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF ( GDXJ
), down about 1.5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Patagonia Gold Corp (PGDC.CA), lower by about 7.7%, and shares of Sulliden Mining (SMC.CA), lower by about 6.7% on the day.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: OIH, GDXJ