In trading on Friday, the Oil Services ETF ( OIH ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Nabors Industries ( NBR ), up about 7.1% and shares of Noble ( NE ), up about 5.9% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF ( CQQQ
), down about 0.9% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Autohome ( ATHM
), lower by about 4.2%, and shares of 58.com (WUBA), lower by about 2.8% on the day.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: OIH, CQQQ