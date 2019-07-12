In trading on Friday, the iShares Transportation Average ETF ( IYT ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( JBHT ), up about 6.2% and shares of Ryder System ( R ), up about 5.3% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF ( IHI
), down about 1.5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Transenterix ( TRXC
), lower by about 5.3%, and shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM), lower by about 4.6% on the day.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: IYT, IHI