Friday's ETF Movers: ITA, RWR

In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ( ITA ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings ( SPR ), up about 7.5% and shares of Boeing ( BA ), up about 4.6% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF ( RWR
), off about 1.4% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Washington Prime Group ( WPG
), lower by about 6.1%, and shares of CBL & Associates Properties (CBL), lower by about 3.7% on the day.
