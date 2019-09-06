In trading on Friday, the iShares Latin America 40 ETF ( ILF ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Banco Bradesco ( BBD ), up about 3.6% and shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding ( ITUB ), up about 3.4% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF ( SIL
), down about 2.2% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Coeur Mining ( CDE
), lower by about 5.6%, and shares of Bear Creek Mining Corp (BCM.CA), lower by about 4.6% on the day.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: ILF, SIL