In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF ( IHF ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tabula Rasa Healthcare ( TRHC ), up about 9.8% and shares of Diplomat Pharmacy ( DPLO ), up about 8.8% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF ( OIH
), off about 2.4% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Noble ( NE
), lower by about 7.6%, and shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN), lower by about 6.5% on the day.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: IHF, OIH