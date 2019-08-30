In trading on Friday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Endeavour Silver, up about 6.1% and shares of Gold Fields Limited, up about 3.2% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, down about 1.9% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Gulfport Energy, lower by about 9.2%, and shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, lower by about 9.1% on the day.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, XOP