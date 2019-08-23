In trading on Friday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF ( GDXJ ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Silvercorp Metals (SVM.CA), up about 9.3% and shares of Yamana Gold ( AUY ), up about 8.9% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF ( XOP
), down about 4.6% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Tellurian ( TELL
), lower by about 16.9%, and shares of Unit ( UNT
), lower by about 13.9% on the day.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, XOP