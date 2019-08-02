Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.1%. Within that group, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.5% and 0.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 15.64% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 1.57% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 23.36% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and NEE make up approximately 18.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Financial stocks, American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) and Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLF ), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 16.73% on a year-to-date basis. American Tower Corp , meanwhile, is up 37.56% year-to-date, and Iron Mountain Inc is up 0.85% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.1% Financial -0.2% Consumer Products -0.4% Services -0.8% Healthcare -1.0% Industrial -1.0% Materials -1.0% Energy -1.3% Technology & Communications -2.2%

