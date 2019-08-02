Quantcast

Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.1%. Within that group, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.5% and 0.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 15.64% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 1.57% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 23.36% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and NEE make up approximately 18.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Financial stocks, American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) and Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLF ), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 16.73% on a year-to-date basis. American Tower Corp , meanwhile, is up 37.56% year-to-date, and Iron Mountain Inc is up 0.85% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Dividend Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+0.1%
Financial-0.2%
Consumer Products-0.4%
Services-0.8%
Healthcare-1.0%
Industrial-1.0%
Materials-1.0%
Energy-1.3%
Technology & Communications-2.2%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: XLF , EXC , NEE , XLU , AMT


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar