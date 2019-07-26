Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

In afternoon trading on Friday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.1%. Within the sector, Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) and Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 10.3% and 10.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 34.09% year-to-date. Alphabet Inc, meanwhile, is up 20.63% year-to-date, and Alphabet Inc is up 19.84% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Services stocks, Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) and MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.2% and 4.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF ( IYC ), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 24.75% on a year-to-date basis. Starbucks Corp., meanwhile, is up 55.37% year-to-date, and MGM Resorts International is up 28.09% year-to-date. Combined, SBUX and MGM make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.1% Services +0.7% Financial +0.6% Consumer Products +0.5% Healthcare +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Utilities +0.1% Energy -0.4% Materials -0.8%

