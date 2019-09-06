Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Friday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.7%. Within that group, MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI) and Dish Network Corporation - Class A (Symbol: DISH) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs , one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 24.01% year-to-date. MSCI Inc, meanwhile, is up 65.41% year-to-date, and Dish Network Corporation - Class A is up 42.97% year-to-date. DISH makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLV ), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 6.60% on a year-to-date basis. Perrigo Company plc, meanwhile, is up 29.82% year-to-date, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is up 5.80% year-to-date. Combined, PRGO and ALXN make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.7% Healthcare +0.7% Consumer Products +0.5% Financial +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.4% Materials +0.4% Industrial +0.2% Energy -0.1% Utilities -0.5%

