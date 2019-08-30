Friday Sector Leaders: Materials, Financial

In afternoon trading on Friday, Materials stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.7%. Within the sector, DuPont (Symbol: DD) and LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.3% and 2.6%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs , one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 13.43% year-to-date. DuPont, meanwhile, is down 38.73% year-to-date, and LyondellBasell Industries NV, is down 4.56% year-to-date. Combined, DD and LYB make up approximately 10.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Financial stocks, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.2% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLF ), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 14.35% on a year-to-date basis. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., meanwhile, is up 24.31% year-to-date, and The Charles Schwab Corporation, is down 6.36% year-to-date. Combined, AJG and SCHW make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +0.7% Financial +0.5% Industrial +0.5% Consumer Products +0.4% Utilities +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.1% Healthcare -0.1% Energy -0.1% Services -0.6%

