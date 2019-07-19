Quantcast

Friday Sector Leaders: Materials, Energy

By BNK Invest,

In afternoon trading on Friday, Materials stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.7%. Within that group, Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.8% and 3.6%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs , one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 17.19% year-to-date. Nucor Corp., meanwhile, is up 11.07% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is up 13.53% year-to-date. Combined, NUE and FCX make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.7%. Among large Energy stocks, Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.6% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLE ), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 11.32% on a year-to-date basis. Apache Corp, meanwhile, is down 7.01% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp, is down 12.64% year-to-date. Combined, APA and OXY make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Materials +0.7%
Energy +0.7%
Industrial +0.5%
Technology & Communications +0.2%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Services -0.1%
Financial -0.1%
Healthcare -0.4%
Utilities -0.9%

