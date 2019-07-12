Friday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Services

In afternoon trading on Friday, Industrial stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.3%. Within the sector, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) and Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.0% and 3.8%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 1.4% on the day, and up 22.45% year-to-date. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., meanwhile, is up 0.52% year-to-date, and Lam Research Corp is up 42.50% year-to-date. JBHT makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 1.2%. Among large Services stocks, L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) and Ross Stores, Inc. (Symbol: ROST) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.8% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF ( IYC ), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 25.53% on a year-to-date basis. L Brands, Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.30% year-to-date, and Ross Stores, Inc. is up 28.41% year-to-date. Combined, LB and ROST make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +1.3% Services +1.2% Consumer Products +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.8% Materials +0.8% Energy +0.6% Financial +0.2% Utilities -0.5% Healthcare -0.8%

