In trading on Friday, hospital & medical practitioners shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Universal Health Services ( UHS ), up about 9.5% and shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation ( THC ) up about 9.1% on the day.
Also showing relative strength are entertainment shares, up on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led by Livexlive Media ( LIVX
), trading up by about 26.3% and International Game Technology ( IGT
), trading higher by about 4% on Friday.
VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Entertainment Stocks