Quantcast

Friday Sector Leaders: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Entertainment Stocks

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Friday, hospital & medical practitioners shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Universal Health Services ( UHS ), up about 9.5% and shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation ( THC ) up about 9.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are entertainment shares, up on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led by Livexlive Media ( LIVX ), trading up by about 26.3% and International Game Technology ( IGT ), trading higher by about 4% on Friday.

Friday Sector Leaders: Hospital &amp; Medical Practitioners, Entertainment Stocks VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Entertainment Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: UHS , THC , LIVX , IGT


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar