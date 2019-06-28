Quantcast

Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.2%. Within the sector, Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) and National Oilwell Varco Inc (Symbol: NOV) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.6% and 2.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 12.61% year-to-date. Cimarex Energy Co, meanwhile, is down 3.26% year-to-date, and National Oilwell Varco Inc, is down 14.24% year-to-date. Combined, XEC and NOV make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 1.0%. Among large Financial stocks, Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.0% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLF ), which is up 1.4% in midday trading, and up 17.02% on a year-to-date basis. Bank of America Corp, meanwhile, is up 19.12% year-to-date, and JPMorgan Chase & Co is up 16.14% year-to-date. Combined, BAC and JPM make up approximately 19.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Metals Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.2%
Financial +1.0%
Services +0.8%
Industrial +0.8%
Consumer Products +0.7%
Materials +0.7%
Healthcare +0.5%
Utilities +0.4%
Technology & Communications +0.3%

