Friday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Credit Services & Lending Stocks

In trading on Friday, education & training services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.1%. Leading the group were shares of Zovio ( ZVO ), up about 10.7% and shares of Career Education Corp ( CECO ) up about 5.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are credit services & lending shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Ocwen Financial Corp ( OCN ), trading up by about 11.4% and Atlanticus Holdings Corp ( ATLC ), trading higher by about 10.1% on Friday.

