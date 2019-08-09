In trading on Friday, education & training services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.1%. Leading the group were shares of Zovio ( ZVO ), up about 10.7% and shares of Career Education Corp ( CECO ) up about 5.1% on the day.
Also showing relative strength are credit services & lending shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Ocwen Financial Corp ( OCN
), trading up by about 11.4% and Atlanticus Holdings Corp ( ATLC
), trading higher by about 10.1% on Friday.
VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Credit Services & Lending Stocks