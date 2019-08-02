Quantcast

Friday Sector Leaders: Construction Materials & Machinery, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

In trading on Friday, construction materials & machinery shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.9%. Leading the group were shares of Griffon Corporation ( GFF ), up about 21.1% and shares of Floor & Decor Holdings ( FND ) up about 17.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, up on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by 22nd Century Group ( XXII ), trading higher by about 2.7% and Turning Point Brands ( TPB ), trading higher by about 2.5% on Friday.

