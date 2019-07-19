Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 16.35% year-to-date. CenterPoint Energy, Inc, meanwhile, is up 4.04% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp is up 7.97% year-to-date. Combined, CNP and EXC make up approximately 7.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) and Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.8% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLV ), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 7.40% on a year-to-date basis. Gilead Sciences Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.51% year-to-date, and Illumina Inc, is down 2.60% year-to-date. Combined, GILD and ILMN make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +0.7% Energy +0.7% Industrial +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1% Services -0.1% Financial -0.1% Healthcare -0.4% Utilities -0.9%

