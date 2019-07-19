Quantcast

Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 16.35% year-to-date. CenterPoint Energy, Inc, meanwhile, is up 4.04% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp is up 7.97% year-to-date. Combined, CNP and EXC make up approximately 7.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) and Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.8% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLV ), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 7.40% on a year-to-date basis. Gilead Sciences Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.51% year-to-date, and Illumina Inc, is down 2.60% year-to-date. Combined, GILD and ILMN make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

ETF Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Materials +0.7%
Energy +0.7%
Industrial +0.5%
Technology & Communications +0.2%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Services -0.1%
Financial -0.1%
Healthcare -0.4%
Utilities -0.9%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: XLV , CNP , EXC , XLU , GILD


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar