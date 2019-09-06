Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) and Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.2% and 1.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 20.33% year-to-date. WEC Energy Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 35.79% year-to-date, and Ameren Corp is up 17.81% year-to-date. Combined, WEC and AEE make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) and TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLE ), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 4.66% on a year-to-date basis. Cimarex Energy Co, meanwhile, is down 31.14% year-to-date, and TechnipFMC plc is up 30.13% year-to-date. Combined, XEC and FTI make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.7% Healthcare +0.7% Consumer Products +0.5% Financial +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.4% Materials +0.4% Industrial +0.2% Energy -0.1% Utilities -0.5%

