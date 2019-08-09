In trading on Friday, trucking shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of YRC Worldwide ( YRCW ), off about 22.2% and shares of Daseke ( DSKE ) off about 8.9% on the day.
Also lagging the market Friday are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, down on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led down by Northern Dynasty Minerals ( NAK
), trading lower by about 8.8% and ArcelorMittal ( MT
), trading lower by about 7%.
VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Trucking, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks