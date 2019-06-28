Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.3%. Within that group, Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) and Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.0% and 1.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 26.45% year-to-date. Cisco Systems Inc, meanwhile, is up 26.34% year-to-date, and Tripadvisor Inc, is down 14.96% year-to-date. CSCO makes up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.4%. Among large Utilities stocks, PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) and Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.9% and 0.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLU ), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 14.31% on a year-to-date basis. PPL Corp, meanwhile, is up 12.00% year-to-date, and Duke Energy Corp is up 4.49% year-to-date. Combined, PPL and DUK make up approximately 11.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.2% Financial +1.0% Services +0.8% Industrial +0.8% Consumer Products +0.7% Materials +0.7% Healthcare +0.5% Utilities +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »