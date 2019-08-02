Quantcast

Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.2% loss. Within the sector, NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) and Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 21.4% and 11.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.9% on the day, and up 27.95% year-to-date. NetApp, Inc., meanwhile, is down 21.79% year-to-date, and Arista Networks Inc is up 14.56% year-to-date. Combined, NTAP and ANET make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Energy stocks, TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) and Baker Hughes, A GE Company (Symbol: BHGE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.3% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLE ), which is down 1.4% in midday trading, and up 7.22% on a year-to-date basis. TechnipFMC plc, meanwhile, is up 31.92% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes, A GE Company is up 14.51% year-to-date. Combined, FTI and BHGE make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+0.1%
Financial-0.2%
Consumer Products-0.4%
Services-0.8%
Healthcare-1.0%
Industrial-1.0%
Materials-1.0%
Energy-1.3%
Technology & Communications-2.2%

