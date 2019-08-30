Friday Sector Laggards: Services, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Friday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) and Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 29.7% and 2.3%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs , one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 21.04% year-to-date. Ulta Beauty Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.08% year-to-date, and Tractor Supply Co. is up 23.07% year-to-date. Combined, ULTA and TSCO make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN) and Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.7% and 6.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLV ), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 5.61% on a year-to-date basis. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., meanwhile, is up 4.05% year-to-date, and Cooper Companies, Inc. is up 21.05% year-to-date. Combined, ALXN and COO make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +0.7% Financial +0.5% Industrial +0.5% Consumer Products +0.4% Utilities +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.1% Healthcare -0.1% Energy -0.1% Services -0.6%

