In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Western Copper and Gold Corporation ( WRN ), off about 5.2% and shares of Mountain Province Diamonds ( MPVD ) down about 2.9% on the day.
Also lagging the market Friday are cigarettes & tobacco shares, up on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led down by Pyxus International ( PYX
), trading lower by about 2.3% and 22nd Century Group ( XXII
), trading lower by about 1.6%.
VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks