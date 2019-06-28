Quantcast

Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Western Copper and Gold Corporation ( WRN ), off about 5.2% and shares of Mountain Province Diamonds ( MPVD ) down about 2.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are cigarettes & tobacco shares, up on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led down by Pyxus International ( PYX ), trading lower by about 2.3% and 22nd Century Group ( XXII ), trading lower by about 1.6%.

