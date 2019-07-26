Quantcast

Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Defense Stocks

In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Cabot Oil & Gas ( COG ), off about 11.3% and shares of Montage Resources Corporation ( MR ) off about 7.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are defense shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led down by Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings ( AJRD ), trading lower by about 1.4% and Raytheon Company ( RTN ), trading lower by about 1.4%.

