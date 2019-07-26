Friday Sector Laggards: Materials, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) and Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 16.3% and 4.4%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs , one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 17.85% year-to-date. Mohawk Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is up 11.92% year-to-date, and Eastman Chemical Co is up 7.09% year-to-date. EMN makes up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) and Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 10.9% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLE ), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 10.83% on a year-to-date basis. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., meanwhile, is down 12.46% year-to-date, and Williams Cos Inc is up 17.78% year-to-date. Combined, COG and WMB make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.1% Services +0.7% Financial +0.6% Consumer Products +0.5% Healthcare +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Utilities +0.1% Energy -0.4% Materials -0.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »