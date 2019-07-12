Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) and Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 15.6% and 4.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 7.56% year-to-date. Illumina Inc, meanwhile, is up 2.36% year-to-date, and Johnson & Johnson is up 5.18% year-to-date. Combined, ILMN and JNJ make up approximately 11.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) and Southern Company (Symbol: SO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLU ), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 16.41% on a year-to-date basis. Pinnacle West Capital Corp, meanwhile, is up 11.69% year-to-date, and Southern Company is up 30.08% year-to-date. Combined, PNW and SO make up approximately 8.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +1.3% Services +1.2% Consumer Products +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.8% Materials +0.8% Energy +0.6% Financial +0.2% Utilities -0.5% Healthcare -0.8%

