Friday Apple Rumors: ‘New Music Daily’ Comes to Apple Music

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new feature for Music subscribers. Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

New Music Daily : Apple Music is getting a new playlist with "New Music Daily" , reports 9to5Mac . This is a new playlists from the company that will provide subscribers with a unique list of music to listen to every day. New Music Daily is actually serving as a replacement for the "Best of the Week" playlist. This playlist was updated every week on Friday. With the new playlist changing daily, it makes the old playlists obsolete.

HomePod Launch : Apple fans in Japan and Taiwan can now purchase the HomePod , MacRumors notes. This comes after the company was allowing customers to preorder the device ahead of its launch. While the HomePod may not be the best performing product for the tech company, AAPL still appears dedicated to growing its user base.

iCloud Beta : A new web portal for iCloud is in beta testing , reports AppleInsider . This web portal allows users to access and manage their data in iCloud. The new beta introduces a few aesthetic changes, as well as a new app. That new app is Reminders, which will be coming to mobile devices when iOS 13 launches. Not all of the features present in the mobile version of Reminders is available in web version.

