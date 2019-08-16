Friday Apple Rumors: Japan Display May Supply OLED for Watch Series 5

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the Watch Series 5. Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Watch Series 5 : A new rumor claims that Japan Display is going to supply OLED screens for the next Watch , reports MacRumors . This rumor says that the Apple Watch Series 5 will feature displays from the Japanese company. However, it also notes that LG will also be supplying some of the OLED panels for the wearable. If these rumors are true, then it looks like AAPL is looking to spread out its supply chain some.

iPhone 11 Display : Rumor has it that Apple is going to use a Samsung OLED screen for the iPhone 11 , BGR notes. This rumor claims that it will be the same display that is in the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10. AAPL getting displays from Samsung isn't new, but using the same displays as a competing device is. Typically, the company has its own custom displays for its devices. The rumor points out that two smartphones in the iPhone 11 line will make use of OLED screens.

HomePod Japan : Apple is preparing to finally bring the HomePod to Japan , reports 9to5Mac . The HomePod will officially be available in Japan starting on August 23. However, customers that want to guarantee they get one can preorder starting today. It will cost 32,800 yen, which is about the same as its $299 price in the U.S. The launch in Japan comes two years after the HomePod made its debut in the U.S.

