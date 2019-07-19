Friday Apple Rumors: iPhone Dummy Models Leak

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of of iPhone dummy models. Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPhone Dummy : A new leak gives a look at three 2019 iPhone dummy models , reports MacRumors . These new dummy models show off what the 2019 iPhone lineup may look like. There's are 5.8-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch dummy models. The models look about the same as the 2018 iPhone line. However, they do all feature a square camera bump on the rear. The 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch are sporting three rear cameras. The 6.1-inch model only has two rear cameras.

2020 iPhone : It looks like the 2020 iPhone may be rocking a much more powerful processor , 9to5Mac notes. A recent statement from TSMC CEO CC Wei claims that it will have 5nm chips ready in the first half of 2020. This means that the company may be preparing to supply Apple with the chips for next year's iPhone line. The new chips would offer much more power than the 7nm chips that will likely be in the 2019 iPhone line.

Spyware : A recent claim from NSO Group says it can break Apple's security , reports AppleInsider . The Israeli spyware company claims that it can do this with its Pegasus malware. This would allow it to obtain all cloud data from anyone using the company's services. It isn't just AAPL that the group says it can hack. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) Google, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and others are also allegedly vulnerable.

