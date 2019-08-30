InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the next big event. Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Source: thanat sasipatanapa / Shutterstock.com

September Event : Members of the press are being invited to an event coming in September , reports MacRumors . This event will take place on Sept. 10. This has many speculating, likely correctly, that this will be the iPhone 11 reveal event. Rumors also claim that this means customers will be seeing preorders for the device start on Sept. 13. That also pins the launch date for the iPhone 11 device as Sept. 20.

Pay Struggle : A new report claims that Apple Pay is having trouble growing in the U.S. , 9to5Mac notes. This report claims that Pay only has a 9% adoption rate in the U.S. The reason behind the slow growth may have to do with the other payment methods available. Most people are more likely to use credit cards or debit cards when making a purchase. These options mean that Pay is having trouble growing in the U.S. compared to in other countries where these options are available.

Pixar Poster : A recent auction saw a Pixar poster signed by Steve Jobs sell for a hefty sum , reports AppleInsider . The poster is for the movie Toy Story and features main characters Woody and Buzz Lightyear. Underneath these characters sits the signature of the late Steve Jobs. The final price for the Pixar poster at auction was $31,250.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. Compare Brokers

The post Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Invites Press to September Event appeared first on InvestorPlace .