Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Expands Bug Bounty Program

By William White,

Leading the Apple  (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of an expanded bug bounty program. Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Bug Bounty : Apple is now willing to hand out more payments for anyone that can find bugs in its devices , reports MacRumors . The tech company has a bug bounty program for iOS devices, but only just launched one for its other operating systems. It is also now willing to pay more to anyone that is able bypass the security of its devices. At the high end of the payouts is $1 million for a zero-click kernel code execution with persistence.

Face ID Hack : A group of researchers have found a way to get past Face ID , 9to5Mac notes. The trick requires a pair of glasses, black tape and white tape. The researchers put the black and white tape on the glasses and it causes the feature to not do a 3D scan of the eyes. This lets them bypass that check, but still requires the owner of the device. The researchers note this type of hack has the most use with an unconscious victim.

Card Approval : It looks like approval for Apple Card applicants is incredibly high , reports AppleInsider . Reports claim that Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ), the company working with AAPL on the payment card, is accepting users with scores below 660. This opens up the card to being available for a wider demographics of users. It may be an effort from the organization to grow the number of users more quickly.

The post Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Expands Bug Bounty Program appeared first on InvestorPlace .



