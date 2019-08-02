InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news about 2020 MacBooks. Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Source: Shutterstock

2020 MacBooks : A recent rumor claims that Apple is going to bring 5G to the MacBook lineup next year , reports MacRumors . This rumor claims that the tech company will have its 5G MacBooks ready for sale in the second half of 2020. The source of this rumor also says that other laptop manufacturers will be releasing devices with 5G connectivity later this year. It also notes that AAPL's 5G laptop will outperform others with a better antenna.

iPad Card : It looks like iPad owners are also going to be able to make use of the Apple Card , Bloomberg notes. According to the publication, AAPL will be releasing a new app for its tablets specifically so they can work with the payment card. This is due to the iPad not having its own version of the Wallet app. The terms and conditions also make mention of the Card being available on iPad devices.

FTC Investigation : Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Apple are facing an investigation from the FTC , reports 9to5Mac . This investigation has to do with the deal that allows AAPL to sell its products on AMZN through an official storefront. The problem is that it doesn't allow for anyone else to sell the tech company's devices on Amazon. As such, that excludes third-party sellers from using the platform to sell those devices. It's possible that the deal is illegal and changes may have to be made.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. Compare Brokers

The post Friday Apple Rumors: 2020 MacBooks May Include 5G appeared first on InvestorPlace .