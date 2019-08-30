As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy - they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Community Health Systems' CEO, Wayne T. Smith, made a $2.38M purchase of CYH, buying 1,200,000 shares at a cost of $1.99 each. Smith was up about 29.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CYH trading as high as $2.57 at last check today. Community Health Systems, is trading up about 13.9% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Smith made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $3.35M shares at a cost of $3.37 each.

And at East West Bancorp, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Chief Executive Officer Dominic NG who bought 25,840 shares for a cost of $38.71 each, for a trade totaling $1.00M. This buy marks the first one filed by NG in the past twelve months. East West Bancorp is trading up about 2.2% on the day Friday. NG was up about 7.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with EWBC trading as high as $41.57 in trading on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 8/30 Insider Buying Report: CYH, EWBC