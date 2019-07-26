Quantcast

Friday 7/26 Insider Buying Report: CCI, EIC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy - they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Crown Castle International Corp ( CCI ), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director J. Landis Martin bought 16,300 shares of CCI, at a cost of $127.33 each, for a total investment of $2.08M. So far Martin is in the green, up about 2.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $130.67. Crown Castle International Corp is trading up about 0.2% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Martin purchased CCI at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $3.35M at an average of $118.58 per share.

And at Eagle Point Income Company ( EIC ), there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO Thomas P. Majewski who bought 10,100 shares for a cost of $19.89 each, for a total investment of $200,889. This buy marks the first one filed by Majewski in the past twelve months. Eagle Point Income Company is trading down about 0.3% on the day Friday. Bargain hunters are able to buy EIC at a price even lower than Majewski did, with the stock trading as low as $19.57 in trading on Friday - that's 1.6% below Majewski's purchase price.

