Friday 7/19 Insider Buying Report: SNES, ORMP

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy - they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At SenesTech ( SNES ), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, CEO Kenneth S. Siegel bought 696,296 shares of SNES, at a cost of $1.35 each, for a total investment of $940,000. Siegel was up about 3.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SNES trading as high as $1.40 at last check today. SenesTech is trading up about 2.3% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Siegel in the past twelve months.

And on Thursday, Director Leonard Sank purchased $195,711 worth of Oramed Pharmaceuticals ( ORMP ), purchasing 54,517 shares at a cost of $3.59 a piece. Before this latest buy, Sank made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $4,250 shares for a cost of $3.22 each. Oramed Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 0.6% on the day Friday. So far Sank is in the green, up about 11.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $4.00.

