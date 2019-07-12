Quantcast

Friday 7/12 Insider Buying Report: PBHC, APVO

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Pathfinder Bancorp ( PBHC )'s First Vice President, Robert G. Butkowski Jr., made a $65,780 purchase of PBHC, buying 4,600 shares at a cost of $14.30 a piece. Pathfinder Bancorp is trading up about 0.3% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Butkowski Jr. made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $5,754 shares for a cost of $14.00 each.

And also on Wednesday, Director Fuad El-hibri bought $16,058 worth of Aptevo Therapeutics ( APVO ), buying 18,919 shares at a cost of $0.85 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by El-hibri in the past twelve months. Aptevo Therapeutics is trading up about 0.6% on the day Friday. So far El-hibri is in the green, up about 2.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $0.87.

Friday 7/12 Insider Buying Report: PBHC, APVO VIDEO: Friday 7/12 Insider Buying Report: PBHC, APVO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: PBHC , APVO


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar