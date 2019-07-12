Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
On Wednesday, Pathfinder Bancorp ( PBHC
)'s First Vice President, Robert G. Butkowski Jr., made a $65,780 purchase of PBHC, buying 4,600 shares at a cost of $14.30 a piece. Pathfinder Bancorp is trading up about 0.3% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Butkowski Jr. made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $5,754 shares for a cost of $14.00 each.
And also on Wednesday, Director Fuad El-hibri bought $16,058 worth of Aptevo Therapeutics ( APVO
), buying 18,919 shares at a cost of $0.85 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by El-hibri in the past twelve months. Aptevo Therapeutics is trading up about 0.6% on the day Friday. So far El-hibri is in the green, up about 2.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $0.87.
VIDEO: Friday 7/12 Insider Buying Report: PBHC, APVO