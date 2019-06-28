As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy - they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
On Tuesday, Blackrock Science and Technology Trust II ( BSTZ
)'s , Tony Kim, made a $540,000 purchase of BSTZ, buying 27,000 shares at a cost of $20.00 a piece. So far Kim is in the green, up about 0.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $20.09. Blackrock Science and Technology Trust II is trading up about 0.1% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Kim in the past year.
And at TG Therapeutics ( TGTX
), there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO and President Michael S. Weiss who bought 50,000 shares for a cost of $7.04 each, for a trade totaling $351,750. TG Therapeutics is trading up about 0.2% on the day Friday. Weiss was up about 14.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TGTX trading as high as $8.07 at last check today.
VIDEO: Friday 6/28 Insider Buying Report: BSTZ, TGTX