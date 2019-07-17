Quantcast

Fresnillo cuts 2019 output targets on lower ore grades

By Reuters

July 17 (Reuters) - Miner Fresnillo cut its output targets for 2019, citing lower-than-expected ore grades and delays in construction at its Herradura gold mine in Mexico after reporting a drop in second-quarter output from a year earlier.

The FTSE 100-listed company cut its 2019 gold production forecast to 880,000-910,000 ounces from a prior target of 910,000-930,000 ounces and silver production to 55-58 million ounces from 58-61 million ounces.

Fresnillo had said in May that 2019 would be more challenging than 2018 and that it was disappointed in not having met its long-term silver target of 65 million ounces.

Fresnillo, Mexico's largest gold producer, said gold production fell 5.4% to 221,307 ounces for the three months ended June 30, while silver production was 6% lower at 14.4 million ounces.

This article appears in: Stocks , Oil , Commodities


