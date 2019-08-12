Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (FDP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. ( FDP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FDP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -60% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $28.86, the dividend yield is .83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FDP was $28.86, representing a -26% decrease from the 52 week high of $39 and a 25.59% increase over the 52 week low of $22.98.

FDP is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc ( PM ) and Altria Group ( MO ). FDP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.38.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FDP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.