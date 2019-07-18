Fresh attack on China's zombies can bury some

Shutterstock photo





By Christopher Beddor

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

HONG KONG, July 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A fresh assault on China's corporate zombies could yet bury a few. Officials have this week given a jolt to Beijing's campaign to kill off moribund companies. Past versions of this horror flick have often ended with local authorities keeping state-owned firms staggering along.

Chinese rules and regulations around corporate distress are messy and often grey, so clarity is welcome. But it's hardly the first time officials have fought the undead. The problem was especially acute around 2015, when a commodity price slump battered state-owned metal producers, for example. That created something of a living dead army. The International Monetary Fund estimated that by 2016 those companies accounted for about 6% of total corporate debt, or 15% of total industrial liabilities.

The problem improved somewhat in 2017, when commodity prices recovered from the doldrums and overcapacity issues eased a little. Then, as now, much of the pushback comes from local officials, for whom such companies can provide a vital source of employment and tax revenue.

This week's fresh effort seems part of a broader campaign to keep the heat on regional governments. The state assets regulator said in March that nearly 2,000 zombie and heavily indebted firms had been eliminated so far. Officials aim to kill off thousands by next year.

Such lofty goals invite skepticism. But the central government is taking on provincial bigwigs and pressing an issue it would otherwise be easy to ignore. The timing is good too: there is economic breathing space, but also enough trade war pressure to energise officials who see potential trouble ahead. That may make this zombie thriller worth watching.

CONTEXT NEWS

- China's state planner and several other ministries published a plan on July 16 to speed up the closure of troubled ventures, including state-owned enterprises. The document explicitly forbids any stakeholder from obstructing the market exit of state enterprises that meet the criteria for bankruptcy.

- Officials have previously announced plans to eliminate thousands of such entities by 2020.

