Fresenius raises 2019 sales outlook after Q2 hits targets

Reuters





July 30 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius raised its full-year revenue target on Tuesday, citing solid second-quarter performance of all units, even as results of its key dialysis business came in slightly below expectations.

The group said its second-quarter core operating profit (EBIT) fell by 5% to 1.12 billion euros ($1.25 billion) on an adjusted basis, while currency-adjusted revenue rose 6% to 8.8 billion euros, broadly in line with analysts' expectations in a Refinitiv poll.

The outlook is adjusted for the effects of an acquisition of the U.S. home dialysis firm NxStage in February, Fresenius said.

The company's separately listed dialysis unit Fresenius Medical Care reported its adjusted second-quarter revenue at 4.28 billion euros, below 4.35 billion euros expected on average by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

Fresenius Medical confirmed its full-year guidance and still expects adjusted sales to rise up to 7%, and adjusted net income change to be between -2% and 2% despite adjustments made as a precaution in the pilot programme for value-based care in the United States.

($1 = 0.8980 euros)