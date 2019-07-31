Fresenius Medical (FMS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaAFMS reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 52 cents in the second quarter of 2019, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents. The bottom line also declined 3.7% year over year.



Revenues fell 2.9% year over year to $4.88 billion but surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.78 billion.



Segmental Details



In the second quarter, Fresenius Medical reported through two segments - Health Care Services and Health Care Products .



Health Care Services revenues increased 2% on a year-over-year basis but fell 2% at cc. The decline at constant currency was primarily due to missing revenues from the divested Sound activities and closed or sold clinics.



Health Care Products revenues improved 7% year over year and 6% at cc. The upside was mainly driven by higher sales of home hemodialysis products, largely as a result of the NxStage acquisition, products for acute care treatments, peritoneal dialysis products and renal pharmaceuticals. Lower volume of sales of machines owing to changes in the accounting treatment for sale-leaseback transactions on account of the IFRS 16 implementation and lower sales of dialyzers in EMEA partially offset the upside.

Geographical Growth



North America



Revenues in the region grew 3% year over year but fell 3% at cc. On organic basis, sales in the region improved 4%.



EMEA



Revenues in this region declined 1% year over year and remained flat at cc in the quarter. Per management, the performance was impacted by favorable business development in Health Care Services, offset by lower sales in Health Care Products.



Asia-Pacific



Revenues in this region increased 8% year over year and 7% at cc in the reported quarter. Per management, positive business development in both Health Care Services and Health Care Products led to the upside.



Latin America



Revenues in Latin America declined 5% year over year but improved 26% at cc. Organic growth in region was 24%.



Guidance Reiterated



For 2019, Fresenius Medical expects adjusted revenues to grow between 3% and 7%, and adjusted net income to develop in the range of a (2%) to 2%.



For 2020, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company expects adjusted revenues and adjusted net income to grow at a mid to high-single digit rate.



Summing Up



Fresenius Medical reported mixed results in the second quarter. The company continues to gain from its Health Care Products and Services units, which witnessed revenue upside in the quarter under review. Revenues in the North American and EMEA regions also improved. In fact, management remains optimistic regarding the buyouts of Sound Physicians and NxStage Medical.



Furthermore, strong view for 2019 and 2020 paints a brighter picture. Management expects to undertake meaningful investments in 2019 to capitalize on growth opportunities and optimize cost base.



On the flip side, year-over-year decline in Latin American revenues raise concern.



