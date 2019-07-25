Quantcast

French reinsurer SCOR's first half net profit rises

By Reuters

Reuters


PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - French reinsurer SCOR said its net profit for the first half rose 9.2% from the same period a year ago, helping the company meet financial targets it set three years ago.

SCOR's net profit in the first half rose to 286 million euros ($318.43 million), while net profit in the second quarter rose 62% to 155 million euros. The company had to book a 62 million euro charge in 2018 related to tax cuts in the U.S.

SCOR said it had met its profitability target set in its strategic plan three year ago, "despite significant industry, regulatory and geopolitical headwinds over the period.

($1 = 0.8981 euros)





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Insurance , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: SCOR


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar