French rail infrastructure group Alstom's Q1 sales rise

Reuters





PARIS, July 18 (Reuters) - French transport infrastructure group Alstom posted higher first quarter sales, helped by new contracts, although it reiterated that its full year results would show some signs of a slowdown.

Alstom's first quarter sales rose 2% from a year ago to 2.054 billion euros ($2.31 billion), helped by 1.6 billion euros worth of new orders won during the quarter.

"The 2019/20 fiscal year will be a year of stabilisation of growth after a 2018/19 fiscal year with an exceptional sales and profitability growth," Alstom said in a statement.

Earlier this year, European Union regulators blocked Alstom's plans to merge its rail operations with those of Siemens . ($1 = 0.8900 euros)